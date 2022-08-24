Asia Cup: COVID-positive Rahul Dravid doesn’t travel with team

“Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report,” Shah said in a release

Rahul Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and didn’t accompany the Rohit Sharma-led team that left for Dubai to compete in the Asia Cup, starting August 27, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday.

India play arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on August 28. “Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022. “Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report,” Shah said in a release.



Also Read: Hardik Pandya credits Rohit and Dravid for player security and freedom

It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in charge of the team, but a call on whether NCA head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later on Tuesday. “We haven’t taken a call on whether VVS will be going to Dubai from Harare or not. A call will be taken accordingly and if required, he will join. Till then Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge. All other members are fit and left for UAE early in the day,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While majority of the members of the team left from Mumbai on Tuesday morning, vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and reserve player Axar Patel will travel from Harare, having finished their Zimbabwe assignment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal