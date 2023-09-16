Asia Cup final 2023: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka credited his team for its fighting spirit against other sides

Defending champions Sri Lanka is scheduled to face India in the Asia Cup final 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (Pic: @OfficialSLC/X)

Impressed with team's recent performances in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka credited his team for its fighting spirit against other sides. Defending champions Sri Lanka is scheduled to face India in the Asia Cup final 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Furthermore, Shanaka emphasised that Sri Lanka have only lost to India in the ongoing tournament. Youngster Dunith Wellalage's five-wicket haul and Charith Asalanka's four-wicket haul helped them bundle out the visitors for 213 in a low-scoring thriller. Wellalage achieved a remarkable feat as he single-handedly dismantled a formidable Indian batting lineup, while bagging the wicket of top batsmen, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya.

"Yeah, Sri Lanka are peaking at the right time. You know the boys deliberately want to deliver for the country. As a team, we've been underdogs, so everyone wants to perform on the bigger stage. These youngsters need to show the world what they are capable of. That's the secret of this young team," Dasuna said in a pre-match press conference as quoted by Sri Lanka Cricket Board's YouTube channel on Saturday.

Asalanka also did his bit to rip through the Indian batting line-up as he finished with figures of 4/18 while Dhananjaya De Silva kept things quiet from one end while others scalped wickets from the other end.

"In the India game, you saw how we fought after the first 10 overs with the bowling. They [fans] like to see these kids Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, and the young batsmen like Charith Asalanka, and Pathum Nissanka how they chip in this game. Not to forget Sadeera Samarawickrama as well," Shanaka explained.

He added that the side would need to replicate their Super 4 performance against India if they wanted to have a chance of defending the Asia Cup crown.

"Of course, we are ready [for the Asia Cup 2023 final]. See, it totally depends on the pitch. The pitches have been playing a part in this tournament. According to the pitch stats, we are picking a good side, especially bowling against India, we need to take more wickets upfront. That opens the game for us. That's a key area in the game," he added.

