Asia Cup final 2023:

Batting first, Sri Lanka were shot out for a paltry 50 (Pic: @bcci/X)

Asia Cup final 2023: Records tumble as India decimate Sri Lanka to win 8th title

Numerous records tumbled as India prevailed over co-hosts Sri Lanka by 10 wickets Sri Lanka registered its lowest ODI score against India after the fall of its fifth wicket Sri Lanka`s total score of 50 in this fixture is the lowest versus India in the format

Numerous records tumbled as India prevailed over co-hosts Sri Lanka by ten wickets in the Asia Cup final 2023 to lift the title after a gap of five years.

Batting first, Sri Lanka were shot out for a paltry 50, thanks to pacer Mohammed Siraj's magical six-wicket haul. In reply, India got the job done easily in 6.1 overs.

Below is a list of records scripted during the lopsided contest.

Sri Lanka registered its lowest ODI score against India after the fall of its fifth wicket (12 for 5).

At 12 for 6, Lanka recorded the lowest ODI score at the fall of the sixth wicket by an ICC full-member nation.

Siraj scalped his 50th ODI wicket in this game, which arrived in 1,002 deliveries, the second fastest by any bowler in the format. The record is held by Ajantha Mendis (847 balls).

India grabbed six wickets in the opening ten overs of the contest, which is the most for the side in the format till date.

Siraj is only the second bowler after Mendis to grasp a six-for in an Asia Cup ODI.

Sri Lanka's total score of 50 in this fixture is the lowest versus India in the format. Also, it is the lowest in any ODI final to date.

Siraj's figures of 6 for 21 is the best by any bowler against Lanka in ODIs.

It was only the second time in the competition's ODI history that the pacers held all ten wickets in a clash. The other instance also happened in this edition when Pakistan seamers achieved the feat against India in a washed out group match.

Sri Lanka has became the full-member Asian side to be dismissed in the fewest overs of an ODI (15.2).

Siraj's figures are also the best by any Indian pacer in an ODI final, besides being the second best after Anil Kumble's 6 for 12 in the 1993 Hero Cup Final.

Siraj also became the first Indian to get four wickets in an over in international cricket.

Siraj took just 16 balls to seize his fifth wicket of the encounter, the least by any bowler in an ODI.

Siraj is only the second man after Ashish Nehra to clutch a six-for in an ODI versus Lanka.

India has become the only team to win an ODI final by ten wickets on two occasions, with the other being against Zimbabwe in Sharjah in 1998 (197 for 0).

It is also the biggest ODI win for the Indians in terms of balls to spare (263), besides also being the biggest in an ODI final.

It is the briefest ODI involving India, with only 129 deliveries being bowled.

