Simon Doull. Pic/AFP

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has expressed concerns regarding India's failure in big International Cricket Council (ICC) events. Doull stated that fearless cricket is the key to performing on the big stage and India has failed to do that.

Talking to Sky Sports, Simon Doull said, “Fearless cricket is their issue. They don’t play fearless cricket enough. They play statistics-driven cricket, and they are too worried about their stats too often. And to me, that is the one area I am concerned about their batting side."

However, Doull acknowledged India’s ability and appreciated young talents.

“They have got all the talent and some of the best players if not the best players in the world. But it is about playing fearless cricket at the right time of the tournament, and I think that is what had really let them down in the last few World Cups,” said Doull.

“They don’t go out there and take risks because they are so worried about what might be said what might be printed or what might someone ask them about their place in the team. That’s the one area I am concerned with," he added.

India in the last decade has performed as the toughest side and went to every ICC event. Although after the ICC Champions Trophy 2013. they haven’t been able to make big but stats can’t be denied.

India played in the finals of both the ICC World Test championships, losing both the time against New Zealand in 2019 and Australia in 2023 raised a few questions on intent.

With another ICC One-Day International (ODI) World Cup scheduled in India, the boys will look to prove myths wrong and repeat the 2011 scenario.

Team India is set to face Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup final 2023 in Colombo, on Sunday, followed by a three-match ODI series against Australia at home before the World Cup.

Team India will start their World Cup campaign against Australia, in Chennai, on October 8.

