Last year, BCCI secretary and ACC chairman Jay Shah had made it clear that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the Continental championship

Jay Shah. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Listen to this article Asia Cup likely to move out of Pak; SL may host x 00:00

Asian Cricket Council is expected to move the Asia Cup out of Pakistan, which was originally scheduled to host the continental tournament.

According to an India Today report, the Asia cup could be shifted entirely to a new country, with Sri Lanka coming up as the frontrunner to host the tournament.

Also Read: No proposal by ACC to postpone Asia Cup 2023 venue finalisation, confirms source

Last year, BCCI secretary and ACC chairman Jay Shah had made it clear that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the Continental championship.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever