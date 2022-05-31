Aus to tour India ahead of men’s T20 World Cup

The Australian men’s team will visit India for a three-match T20 series in September. The series will serve as preparation for the T20 World Cup scheduled to held Down Under from October 17 to November 14 this year

Aaron Finch

The Indian women’s team is set to host World Champions Australia for a five-match T20I series in December later this year.

The dates and the venue of the series, which was announced by Cricket Australia on Monday as part of its men’s and women’s schedule for the season, remain unconfirmed.

The Indian women’s team, which last appeared in the ODI World Cup in March, will next compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July before taking on hosts England in a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is in September.

“It is the start of an exciting eight months for the team that also includes a tour to India, home series against Pakistan, the opportunity to play in the Hundred and our own extended domestic season, before the T20 World Cup,” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.

The Australian men’s team will also visit India for a three-match T20 series in September. The series will serve as preparation for the T20 World Cup scheduled to held Down Under from October 17 to November 14 this year. However, the exact dates are yet to be finalised. Though it is expected to be during the latter half of September as Australia are scheduled to host New Zealand for an ODI series from 6 to 11.

Both the Australian men’s side and women’s team are the reigning T20 champions. While Aaron Finch and Co won the title last year and will aim to defend their crown at home, their female counterparts had been crowned champions in 2020, after they beat India in the final.

The Australian men’s team were slated to travel to India for a full series, including four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is later this year but with the T20 World Cup being pushed back due to COVID-19, the red-ball games will now be staged next year in February and March.

Indian men’s team’s next assignment is a five-match T20 series against South Africa at home from June 9 to 19, followed by a tour of Ireland for two T20Is.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever