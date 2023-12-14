At the end of the first session, Australia posted a score of 117/0 in 25 overs, with the opening pair of Warner and Khawaja unbeaten at 72(67) and 37(84) respectively

Pakistan's former skipper Babar Azam (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article AUS vs PAK: Former skipper Azam receives a "special souvenir" on his 50th Test appearance x 00:00

Shan Masood is leading the "Green Shirts" in the first test against Australia at the Optus Stadium. Pakistan's former captain Babar Azam receives a "special souvenir" and cap on his 50th Test appearance on Thursday.

Pakistan is currently engaged in a Test clash with Australia in Perth. Before the clash, Babar was presented with a cap and souvenir from the newly appointed Test skipper.

While praising Babar's achievements Shan in a video said, "You still have a lot to achieve. You have changed Pakistan's batting dynamics. You have proved that our batsmen can become world-class players".

Special souvenir and cap presented to the top player on his 50th Test appearance by Pakistan captain @shani_official ð§¢ð¤#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/5fvE5CyMsv — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 14, 2023

So far, Babar Azam in his 49 Test outings has scored 3,772 runs including nine centuries and 26 half-centuries. His batting average of 47.7

At the end of the first session, Australia posted a score of 117/0 in 25 overs, with the opening pair of Warner and Khawaja unbeaten at 72(67) and 37(84) respectively.

Since Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat, the hosts haven't put a single foot wrong in the first 25 overs of the day.

It was a Warner show right from the off-set as he led the charge with the bat and bashed Pakistan's revamped pace set-up to race through the first session. His half-volley shot in Faheem Ashraf's over was arguably the shot of the day.

A single stroke foreshadowed the upcoming shower of runs that was going to come from the left-hander's bat.

With a four, he raised his bat for a well-deserved half-century. In the coming overs, Optus Stadium could only witness and feel mesmerised by the left-hander's breathtaking display.

Warner's carnage in Perth continued as he dispatched the ball well past the boundary, inflicting further woes on Shaheen.

Australia ended the session on a high note as the Aussies posted 117/0 in 25 overs.

