AUS vs PAK: Khawaja sports shoes with daughters' names in Pakistan Test

Usman Khawaja's daughters' name marked on his shoes (Pic: AFP)

After being banned by the International Cricket Council from using a dove sticker on bat indicating the Gaza crisis, the veteran Australian opening batsman Usman Khawaja wore shoes with the names of his daughters written on them. The 37-year-old Khawaja's daughters Aisha and Ayla were taped on the side of his shoes.

Khawaja was dismissed for 42 runs by Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali. ICC denied the permission to use a sticker showing a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the match. The logo, which he displayed during training on Sunday, also had the words 01:UDHR a reference to Article One of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights written on it.

Khawaja, a Muslim, was previously stopped from wearing shoes emblazoned with the hand-written slogans "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" during the first Test in Perth. The ICC said they flouted its rules on messages that relate to politics, religion or race. Khawaja posted an Instagram message on Monday seemingly venting his frustration: "Merry Christmas everybody. Sometimes you just gotta laugh. Cya at Boxing Day!" He marked his post with the hashtags #inconsistent and #doublestandards.

Australia's cricket board chief Nick Hockley stated that "Khawaja was passionate about human rights". "We supported Usman with an application (to the ICC) which really felt non-partisan, non-religious, apolitical," he told broadcaster ABC of Khawaja's bid to wear the dove symbol. "Equally, the ICC has its regulations and they are there for good reason so we have to respect those. "But I think the main way we deal with this (type of issue) is through good communication and working together."

Earlier, the Aussie opener opened up about how he was affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict. "When I'm looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that's what hit me the hardest," he said. "I just imagine my young daughter in my arms ... I get emotional talking about it again. I don't have any hidden agendas." The ICC has been contacted for comment.

(With AFP Inputs)