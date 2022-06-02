Aussie coach Andrew McDonald tests positive

In his absence, assistant coach Michael Di Venuto will guide the T20 side. Sri Lanka and Australia will play three T20Is, followed by five ODIs

Andrew McDonald. Pic/AFP

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the opening week of his side’s tour of Sri Lanka, starting Tuesday.

McDonald, 40, who returned a positive test for the virus a day before Australia’s T20 squad’s departure to Sri Lanka on Wednesday, will isolate for a week in Melbourne and is likely to link up with the team in Colombo ahead of the second T20 on June 8.

In his absence, assistant coach Michael Di Venuto will guide the T20 side. Sri Lanka and Australia will play three T20Is, followed by five ODIs.

