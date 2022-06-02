Breaking News
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists
BMC elections 2022: Why corporators have reservations about reservation
Loan sharking scam: Will amend law for stricter action, says Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil
Three soldiers injured in blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Aussie coach Andrew McDonald tests positive

Aussie coach Andrew McDonald tests positive

Updated on: 02 June,2022 07:21 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

In his absence, assistant coach Michael Di Venuto will guide the T20 side.  Sri Lanka and Australia will play three T20Is, followed by five ODIs

Aussie coach Andrew McDonald tests positive

Andrew McDonald. Pic/AFP


Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the opening week of his side’s tour of Sri Lanka, starting Tuesday.

McDonald, 40, who returned a positive test for the virus a day before Australia’s T20 squad’s departure to Sri Lanka on Wednesday, will isolate for a week in Melbourne and is likely to link up with the team in Colombo ahead of the second T20 on June 8. 




In his absence, assistant coach Michael Di Venuto will guide the T20 side.  Sri Lanka and Australia will play three T20Is, followed by five ODIs. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK