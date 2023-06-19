Aussies strike early as rain plays spoilsport in second innings

Breaking News
19 June,2023
England were 28-2, a lead of just 35 runs, when a huge downpour sent the players hurrying off the field at 3:50 pm (1450 GMT) on the third day.

Australia’s Steve Smith (left), Cameron Green and David Warner (right) celebrate an England wicket yesterday. Pic/AFP

The weather turned in Australia’s favour as England lost both openers in their second innings of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Sunday. 


England were 28-2, a lead of just 35 runs, when a huge downpour sent the players hurrying off the field at 3:50 pm (1450 GMT) on the third day. 


They had been making steady progress at 26-0 off 6.5 overs when an initial rain delay stopped play for an hour-and-a-quarter. 


That might have been it for the day before the advent of modern drainage methods and floodlights being used in Tests to counter the gloom. 

But after the match resumed in overcast skies, conditions were now hugely in favour of World Test champions Australia’s pace attack. 

