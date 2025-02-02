Australia hand SL their biggest loss in Tests

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 February,2025 07:31 AM IST  |  Galle
AP , PTI |

Australia's Matthew Kuhnemann (3R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. Pic/AFP

Australia wrapped up the first Test against Sri Lanka with a session and a day to spare, handing the hosts their biggest defeat in Test cricket on Saturday.


Sri Lanka were skittled out for 247 in their second innings, succumbing to an innings and 242-run drubbing. Their previous heaviest Test defeat was an innings and 239 run loss to India in Nagpur in 2017.


Spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon ran riot, sharing 16 wickets between them as they dismantled Sri Lanka’s fragile batting lineup in both innings.


