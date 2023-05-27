Australia pick Peirson as cover for back-up wicket-keeper Inglis

Alex Carey is Australia’s first-choice ’keeper for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and the five Ashes Tests and Inglis has been selected as his back-up

Jimmy Peirson

Australia have selected wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson as cover for back-up gloveman Josh Inglis, who will return home after the opening Ashes Test for the birth of his first child. Alex Carey is Australia’s first-choice ’keeper for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and the five Ashes Tests and Inglis has been selected as his back-up.

But Inglis will return to Perth after the first Ashes Test starting on June 16 and his place will be taken up before the second Test at Lord’s by 30-year-old Peirson, who has 65 first-class games to his credit, according to cricket.com.au on Friday. The Australian team management has said Inglis will rejoin the squad later in the series.

