Australia pick Peirson as cover for back-up wicket-keeper Inglis

Updated on: 27 May,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Sydney
Alex Carey is Australia’s first-choice ’keeper for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and the five Ashes Tests and Inglis has been selected as his back-up

Australia pick Peirson as cover for back-up wicket-keeper Inglis

Australia have selected wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson as cover for back-up gloveman Josh Inglis, who will return home after the opening Ashes Test for the birth of his first child. Alex Carey is Australia’s first-choice ’keeper for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and the five Ashes Tests and Inglis has been selected as his back-up. 


Also Read: WTC Final, Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli amongst first batch of players to leave for London


But Inglis will return to Perth after the first Ashes Test starting on June 16 and his place will be taken up before the second Test at Lord’s by 30-year-old Peirson, who has 65 first-class games to his credit, according to cricket.com.au on Friday. The Australian team management has said Inglis will rejoin the squad later in the series.


