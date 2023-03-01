Breaking News
Mumbai: Despite initiatives, TB cases on rise in certain hotspots
Mumbai: Hawkers’ policy work takes off after three years
Mumbai: In middle of city’s lungs, a dust bowl
Fowl play: Dead chickens spark talk of disease in Govandi
Maharashtra: Sena vs Sena whip war reaches Upper house

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Australia reach 1564 at stumps on Day 1 of 3rd Test

Australia reach 156/4 at stumps on Day 1 of 3rd Test

Updated on: 01 March,2023 04:55 PM IST  |  Indore
PTI |

Top

Australia reached 156 for four in their first innings in reply to India's 109 at stumps on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday

Australia reach 156/4 at stumps on Day 1 of 3rd Test

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first day.Pic/ANI


Australia reached 156 for four in their first innings in reply to India's 109 at stumps on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday.


Usman Khawaja made a fine 60 off 147 balls and shared 96 runs for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (31) to hand Australia the upper hand.



The duo batted cautiously after the early dismissal of Travis Head (9).


Skipper Steve Smith made 26.

At the close of play, Peter Handscomb (7 not out) and Cameron Green (6 not out) were at the crease.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/63) picked up all the four wickets for India.

Australia lead India by 47 runs.

Also read: Australia relying too much on Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschange, says Glenn McGrath

After India opted to bat, Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) starred with the ball for Australia on a pitch that offered vicious turn.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 109 all out in 33.2 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35).

Australia 1st Innings: 156 for 4 in 54 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 31; Ravindra Jadeja 4/63).

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

australia india border-gavaskar trophy test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK