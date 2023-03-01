Australia reach 156/4 at stumps on Day 1 of 3rd Test

Australia reached 156 for four in their first innings in reply to India's 109 at stumps on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first day.Pic/ANI

Usman Khawaja made a fine 60 off 147 balls and shared 96 runs for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (31) to hand Australia the upper hand.

The duo batted cautiously after the early dismissal of Travis Head (9).

Skipper Steve Smith made 26.

At the close of play, Peter Handscomb (7 not out) and Cameron Green (6 not out) were at the crease.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/63) picked up all the four wickets for India.

Australia lead India by 47 runs.

After India opted to bat, Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) starred with the ball for Australia on a pitch that offered vicious turn.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 109 all out in 33.2 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35).

Australia 1st Innings: 156 for 4 in 54 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 31; Ravindra Jadeja 4/63).

