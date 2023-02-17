Australia reach 94/3 at lunch on day 1

Opener Usman Khawaja notched an unbeaten half-century as India reduced Australia to 94 for 3 at lunch on day one of the the second Test here on Friday

Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match.Pic/AFP

Opener Usman Khawaja notched an unbeaten half-century as India reduced Australia to 94 for 3 at lunch on day one of the the second Test here on Friday.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/29) got the prized scalps of Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) in the 23rd over after Mohammed Shami (1/31) removed opener David Warner (15).

Khawaja (50 not out) was in the middle with Travis Head (1) when lunch was taken.

Also read: Playing tour games on Indian pitches is irrelevant: Steve Smith

India lead the four-match series 1-0.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 94 for 3 in 25 overs (Usman Khawaja 50 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/29)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever