Australia reach 94/3 at lunch on day 1

Updated on: 17 February,2023 12:02 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Opener Usman Khawaja notched an unbeaten half-century as India reduced Australia to 94 for 3 at lunch on day one of the the second Test here on Friday

Australia reach 94/3 at lunch on day 1

Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match.Pic/AFP


Opener Usman Khawaja notched an unbeaten half-century as India reduced Australia to 94 for 3 at lunch on day one of the the second Test here on Friday.


Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/29) got the prized scalps of Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) in the 23rd over after Mohammed Shami (1/31) removed opener David Warner (15).



Khawaja (50 not out) was in the middle with Travis Head (1) when lunch was taken.


India lead the four-match series 1-0.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 94 for 3 in 25 overs (Usman Khawaja 50 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/29)

