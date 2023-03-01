Australia reduce India to 84/7 at lunch

India were reduced to 84 for seven by Australia at lunch on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday

Australia's cricket players celebrate after the dismissal of India's Srikar Bharat.Pic/AFP

Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.

At the break, Axar Patel (6 batting) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1 batting) were at the crease.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (3/14) and Nathan Lyon (3/23) picked up three wickets each for Australia on a turning pitch.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 84 for 7 in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 3/14, Nathan Lyon 3/23).

