Speculation over the 36-year-old left-hander’s future in cricket’s longest format mounted when he was injured on Australia’s recent tour to India and missed the bulk of the test series

David Warner. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Australia retain David Warner in Ashes squad x 00:00

Veteran opener David Warner has been retained in Australia’s squad for the start of the Ashes series in England and is still in the mix for the World Test Championship final against India.

Speculation over the 36-year-old left-hander’s future in cricket’s longest format mounted when he was injured on Australia’s recent tour to India and missed the bulk of the test series.

Also Read: IPL 2023: David Warner’s army faces Knights in a do-or-die battle at 'Qila Kotla'

Warner and two other openers—Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw—were included along with incumbent opener Usman Khawaja in the 17-man squad announced Wednesday for the five-test Ashes series.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever