Australia retain David Warner in Ashes squad

Updated on: 20 April,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AP , PTI |

Top

Speculation over the 36-year-old left-hander’s future in cricket’s longest format mounted when he was injured on Australia’s recent tour to India and missed the bulk of the test series

David Warner. Pic/AFP

Veteran opener David Warner has been retained in Australia’s squad for the start of the Ashes series in England and is still in the mix for the World Test Championship final against India.


Speculation over the 36-year-old left-hander’s future in cricket’s longest format mounted when he was injured on Australia’s recent tour to India and missed the bulk of the test series. 



Warner and two other openers—Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw—were included along with incumbent opener Usman Khawaja in the 17-man squad announced Wednesday for the five-test Ashes series.

