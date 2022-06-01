Breaking News
Raj Thackeray's surgery postponed after dead coronavirus cells found in his blood
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
Mumbai: BMC prepares Malad's Jumbo Covid Care Centre in case of hospitalisation increases
Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws plea in Delhi HC
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Mumbai Police register cheating FIR against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, 2 others
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
ED summons Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul in money-laundering case
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Australia vs Sri Lanka: head coach Andrew McDonald tests positive for Covid-19, will miss start of the tour

Australia vs Sri Lanka: head coach Andrew McDonald tests positive for Covid-19, will miss start of the tour

Updated on: 01 June,2022 01:51 PM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

McDonald will isolate for a week in Melbourne and is likely to link up with the team in Colombo ahead of the second T20 on June 8

Australia vs Sri Lanka: head coach Andrew McDonald tests positive for Covid-19, will miss start of the tour

Representation Pic


Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the opening week of his side's tour of Sri Lanka, starting Tuesday.

The 40-year-old, who returned a positive test for the virus a day before Australia's T20 squad's departure to Sri Lanka on Wednesday, will isolate for a week in Melbourne and is likely to link up with the team in Colombo ahead of the second T20 on June 8.




"Australian men's team head coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be delayed in travelling to Sri Lanka for the start of the T20I series," Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday.


In his absence, assistant coach Michael Di Venuto will guide the T20 side. "Michael Di Venuto will coach the Australian men's T20 side before Andrew McDonald re-joins the squad at the conclusion of seven days isolation," CA added.

Australia and Sri Lanka play three T20Is, followed by five ODIs in Colombo and Pallekele.

Post the limited overs series, the Pat Cummins-led Australian red-ball team will play two Tests against the Island nation in Galle.

This will be McDonald's first tour since being appointed full-time into the head coach role after he took over from Justin Langer in an interim capacity earlier in the year.

The players in the ODI and Australia 'A' squads are set to fly in later this week.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

australia sri lanka cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK