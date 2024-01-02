Australian star David Warner announces ODI retirement before farewell Test

“I know there’s a Champions Trophy coming up. If I’m playing decent cricket in two years’ time and I’m around and they need someone, I’m going to be available”

Batting stalwart David Warner on Monday announced his retirement from ODI cricket alongside the end of his Test career here this week but will be continue to play T20 cricket for Australia.

The 37-year-old swashbuckling opener, however, kept the door open for himself to be available for the 2025 Champions Trophy if the Australian team needs him.

Ahead of his swansong Test at his hometown venue, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Warner revealed that Australia’s World Cup final victory over India in November was his last match in the 50-over format.

“I’m definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well. That was something that I had said through the [50-over] World Cup [in India in 2023], get through that, and winning it in India, I think that’s a massive achievement,” he said at a press conference at the SCG on Monday. “So I’ll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit,” said an emotional Warner.

“I know there’s a Champions Trophy coming up. If I’m playing decent cricket in two years’ time and I’m around and they need someone, I’m going to be available.”

The left-handed opener made his ODI debut in 2009 in a match against South Africa in Hobart. Since then, he has played 161 ODIs, scoring 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30 with the help of 22 hundreds and 33 fifties. He is Australia’s sixth-highest run-scorer in men’s ODIs and second on the hundreds list.

