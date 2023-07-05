Breaking News
Babar Azam refuses to endorse betting firm

Updated on: 05 July,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

A source close to the player said that Babar had incorporated a clause that he wouldn’t be involved in the promotion of betting firms when he signed a deal to play in the LPL this year

Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has refused to wear and endorse the logo of a betting firm during the upcoming Lanka Premier League, even as betting companies sponsor many franchises of the Pakistan Super League.


Also Read: Javed Miandad: Pakistan should not travel to India


A source close to the player said that Babar had incorporated a clause that he wouldn’t be involved in the promotion of betting firms when he signed a deal to play in the LPL this year.


