Babar Azam refuses to endorse betting firm

Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has refused to wear and endorse the logo of a betting firm during the upcoming Lanka Premier League, even as betting companies sponsor many franchises of the Pakistan Super League.

A source close to the player said that Babar had incorporated a clause that he wouldn’t be involved in the promotion of betting firms when he signed a deal to play in the LPL this year.

