BAN vs IND Asia Cup Super 4: Before Friday's clash, India held the No.2 position on the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings with 116 rating points, just slightly trailing top-ranked Australia, who led with 118 points

India slipped to No.3 in the rankings table with a 114 rating behind Pakistan and Australia (Pic: @bcci/X)

BAN vs IND Asia Cup Super 4: Loss to Bangladesh robs India of top ranking across formats

India held 2nd spot on ODI Team Rankings with 116 rating points before Friday`s clash India slipped to No.3 in the rankings table with a 114 rating behind Pakistan-Australia Australia and Pakistan are currently separated by a narrow rating margin

India's shock defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the final Asia Cup Super 4 match cost the Rohit Sharma-led side a golden chance to rule the rankings charts across formats.

Notably, before Friday's clash, India held the No.2 position on the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings with 116 rating points, just slightly trailing top-ranked Australia, who led with 118 points.

India, currently dominating the Test and T20I rankings, had a golden opportunity to claim the top spot in ODIs if two conditions had been met: defeating Bangladesh in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup and having South Africa emerge victorious against top-ranked Australia in the penultimate ODI of their five-match series.

However, only one of the two scenarios went India's way with the Proteas claiming a massive 164-run victory over Australia while India suffered a narrow defeat against Bangladesh, falling short by just six runs.

The loss to Bangladesh not only resulted in India missing out on a chance of holding the pole position across formats, but they slipped to No.3 in the rankings table with a 114 rating behind Pakistan and Australia.

Both, Australia and Pakistan are currently separated by a narrow rating margin with Australia having a rating of 115.259 and Pakistan on No.2 with a rating of 114.889.

Even if Australia lose their final ODI to South Africa and India become the Asia Cup champions on Sunday (September 17), India will still not claim the No.1 ranking. However, in such a scenario where Australia lose, it would open the door for Pakistan to ascend to the top spot.

The tussle for the top spot will continue as India host Australia in a three-match ODI series starting 22 September. The series will not only help the two teams build momentum going into the World Cup but also decide who will be the #1 ODI side going into the World Cup.

It has been a scramble at the top of the ODI Team Rankings lately with India, Pakistan and Australia all in contention for the top spot during the Asia Cup and Australia's ODI series against South Africa.

Pakistan, who went on top of the rankings after their 3-0 whitewash over Afghanistan in late August, lost their No.1 spot after crushing defeats to India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

(With agency inputs)