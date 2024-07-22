Breaking News
Bangar on Hardik’s captaincy snub: 'He will be deeply hurt'

Updated on: 22 July,2024 08:43 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

“I am a bit surprised as far as Hardik not being the captain of the T20 team is concerned,” Bangar told Star Sports

Sanjay Bangar and Hardik Pandya

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar feels that Hardik Pandya will be “deeply hurt” after being overlooked for India’s T20I captain role ahead of the Sri Lanka tour. 


“I am a bit surprised as far as Hardik not being the captain of the T20 team is concerned,” Bangar told Star Sports.


“As a player, you are always understanding what the selectors are trying to do, what the new coach is trying to do but deep within himself, I am pretty sure that Hardik will be deeply hurt that he is not being considered for T20 captaincy,” Bangar stated.


