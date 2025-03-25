Breaking News
Updated on: 25 March,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Dhaka
AFP |

Shakib is a former lawmaker from the party of autocratic ex-leader Sheikh Hasina, who was overthrown in a student-led uprising last year and fled by helicopter to neighbouring India. Shakib has played 71 Tests, 247 ODIs and 129 T20I

Shakib Al Hasan. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh court orders seizure of Shakib's assets
A Bangladeshi court ordered the seizure of cricketer Shakib Al Hasan’s assets in the latest legal headache for the sports star over his allegiance to the country’s former leader.


Also Read: Tamim Iqbal is safe now: Habibul Bashar


Shakib is a former lawmaker from the party of autocratic ex-leader Sheikh Hasina, who was overthrown in a student-led uprising last year and fled by helicopter to neighbouring India. Shakib has played 71 Tests, 247 ODIs and 129 T20I.


