Bangladesh’s top order tumbles on Day 4 v SL

Updated on: 27 May,2022 07:49 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

Bangladesh were 34-4 at stumps on Day Four and still need another 107 runs to ward off an innings defeat

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Pic/AFP


Sri Lankan seamers cut through the Bangladesh top order in the second innings after centuries from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal gave the visitors a commanding lead in the second Test in Dhaka on Thursday. 

Bangladesh were 34-4 at stumps on Day Four and still need another 107 runs to ward off an innings defeat. The visitors were all out for 506 runs. 




