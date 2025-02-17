Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Batting depth gives RCB edge over Delhi

Batting depth gives RCB edge over Delhi

Updated on: 17 February,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  Vadodara
PTI |

Top

Defending champions Royal Challengers brushed aside Gujarat Giants by six wickets in the opening game, while the Capitals had to go through a last-ball thriller before notching a win over Mumbai Indians

Batting depth gives RCB edge over Delhi

RCB’s Richa Ghosh during her 64 not out against GG in Vadodara on Friday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Batting depth gives RCB edge over Delhi
x
00:00

After starting from the blocks with contrasting wins, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will look to consolidate their position when they meet in WPL 2025 here on Monday.


Defending champions Royal Challengers brushed aside Gujarat Giants by six wickets in the opening game, while the Capitals had to go through a last-ball thriller before notching a win over Mumbai Indians.


But the overall balance, especially in batting, and bowling gives RCB a slight edge over Delhi. Their batting strength was on full display when the Smriti Mandhana-led side chased down a 200-plus target without much ado.


They have been bolstered by the addition of young talents like Raghavi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, who have seamlessly blended with seniors Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Danny Wyatt.

Both Kanika and Bist had played excellent roles too in the team’s win over GG.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

WPL 2025 Women`s Premier League royal challengers bangalore cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK