Batting depth gives RCB edge over Delhi

RCB’s Richa Ghosh during her 64 not out against GG in Vadodara on Friday. Pic/AFP

After starting from the blocks with contrasting wins, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will look to consolidate their position when they meet in WPL 2025 here on Monday.

Defending champions Royal Challengers brushed aside Gujarat Giants by six wickets in the opening game, while the Capitals had to go through a last-ball thriller before notching a win over Mumbai Indians.

But the overall balance, especially in batting, and bowling gives RCB a slight edge over Delhi. Their batting strength was on full display when the Smriti Mandhana-led side chased down a 200-plus target without much ado.

They have been bolstered by the addition of young talents like Raghavi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, who have seamlessly blended with seniors Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Danny Wyatt.

Both Kanika and Bist had played excellent roles too in the team’s win over GG.

