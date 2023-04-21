BCCI announces schedule, venue details for IPL 2023 Playoffs & Final, check here

Chennai's Chidambaram Stadium and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the four playoff matches of the Indian Premier League 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday

IPL 2023 (Pic: @ipl/Twitter/BCCI)

Chennai's Chidambaram Stadium and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the four playoff matches of the Indian Premier League 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday. After the conclusion of the league stage on May 21, the four teams will travel to the two cities, where the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at Chepauk on May 23 and 24, while the world's largest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad, will conduct the Qualifier 2 and the Final on May 26 and 28.

“The playoffs and final will be played from 23rd May to 28th May 2023 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Qualifier 1 will be held on 23rd May at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on 24th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 26th and 28th May respectively,” the board said in a statement.

Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2, Chennai, May 23

Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4, Kolkata, May 24

Qualifier 2 - Loser of Q1 vs winner of Eliminator, May 26, Ahmedabad

Final - Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2, May 28, Ahmedabad

