BCCI likely to set limits to players' wives on tours along with other new measures

1 Managers of players and coaches not to be allowed on team bus

The issue of managers of players and coaches was highlighted when the personal manager of a senior coaching staff member was allowed on the team bus on the recent tour that ended with India losing 1-3. “Personal managers travelling on the team bus also raises a red flag with the anti-corruption unit. It should be avoided going forward,” a Board official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

2 Wives’ presence on tours

The steps which could be taken moving forward will limit the presence of wives and other family members on assignments to a maximum of two weeks if the tour is 45 days or more. If the duration is less than that, the presence of wives could be limited to a week. “As far as the presence of wives on tours is concerned, it is being discussed in the board and a call would be taken on it soon,” a Board official told PTI on condition of anonymity.The disciplinary diktat comes after it came to light that the spouse of a travelling reserve in Australia made content for her own youtube channel and that included behind the scenes footage of the couples and the team travels.

3 Players must travel by team bus

In addition, all players might have to use the team bus and not any other vehicle when on assignments. Majority of the players follow this norm but at times, some of them and the support staff use other modes of transportation as well. “Players and coaches should only travel by team bus. It was always supposed to be the case but of late, players use other modes of transportation. That should be avoided,” he added.

4 Luggage may be limited to 150 kilos

Another rule that could come into effect covers the luggage of the players on tours. If the players luggage is more than 150kg, the BCCI will not pay extra luggage charges. Players will have to pay that, added the source.

