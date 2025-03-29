B’desh player Tamim back home after heart attack

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 March,2025 07:56 AM IST  |  Dhaka
He was given stenting surgery and moved to a bigger health facility in Dhaka

Tamim Iqbal

Former Bangladeshi cricket captain Tamim Iqbal returned home on Friday, days after suffering a massive heart attack during a local match. The 36-year-old was leading Mohammedan Sporting Club in a match of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League when he was rushed to a nearby hospital on Monday. 


He was given stenting surgery and moved to a bigger health facility in Dhaka. “After observing his health condition, we have decided to discharge him today,” Shahabuddin Talukder, a doctor at Evercare Hospital told reporters.


bangladesh heart attack dhaka sports news cricket news

