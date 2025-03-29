He was given stenting surgery and moved to a bigger health facility in Dhaka

Tamim Iqbal

Listen to this article B’desh player Tamim back home after heart attack x 00:00

Former Bangladeshi cricket captain Tamim Iqbal returned home on Friday, days after suffering a massive heart attack during a local match. The 36-year-old was leading Mohammedan Sporting Club in a match of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League when he was rushed to a nearby hospital on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IPL 2025 | "I always back my skills": Shardul Thakur after 4-wicket haul vs SRH

He was given stenting surgery and moved to a bigger health facility in Dhaka. “After observing his health condition, we have decided to discharge him today,” Shahabuddin Talukder, a doctor at Evercare Hospital told reporters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever