Ben Sawyer appointed New Zealand women's team head coach ahead of busy schedule

Ben Sawyer, an assistant to former Australian women's team head coach Matthew Mott, has been appointed head coach of the New Zealand women's team.



On his first day in the job, Sawyer oversaw the training camp at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Monday ahead of his first two assignments -- the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and the subsequent tour to the West Indies.



"I can't wait to get stuck in," Sawyer was quoted as saying by ICC. "I see a lot of potential in this White Ferns group and I feel really optimistic about helping to untap that potential, so they can take their cricket to the next level.



"It's certainly going to be a learning process as I get to know the players and they get to know me, and my cricket philosophies and coaching style."



Signed on a two-year contract as a replacement for the retired Bob Carter, Sawyer joins Mott as departures after Australia's successful ICC Women's World Cup campaign, with the latter joining the English men's white-ball set-up.

"If you get the players making a priority of the processes and concentrating on the preparation and routines that improve and develop performance, then the outcomes tend to look after themselves," Sawyer added.



"That's where consistency of performance comes from, and that's what we're seeking," said Swayer, who will look to lift the morale of the New Zealand women's team after their early exit in the ICC 50-over World Cup at home recently.



New Zealand captain Sophie Devine welcomed Sawyer, and hoped a change at the helm will bring fresh ideas.



"We're really looking forward to working with Ben and receiving the benefit of his experience," she said.



"He's been a key figure in the ongoing success of the Australian women's team and we hope we can tap into that bank of experience and grow together as a team.



"The upcoming Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham and the tour to West Indies will be really helpful in that regard -- there's nothing like away tours for bringing a group together and sharing a common purpose," said Devine.

