Best finisher in limited-overs cricket? Look no further than MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni (Pic: AFP)

The one name that had a generation growing up, fell for his wonders, his persona and what not. Besides being the most successful Indian captain having won three different ICC trophies, T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy, and being the only captain ever to do so, Dhoni’s legacy as one of the most successful cricketers is exceedingly unquestionable.

Will there be someone who shall finish games in style? Will there be someone who shall give India its next Virat Kohli? Or the next ‘Hitman’ opener? Will there be someone with a close eye for talents like Jadeja and Ashwin? Or will there be someone with the speed of light behind the stumps? The questions are aplenty. Dhoni's batting style was unabashed, unapologetic and unleashed. Her staggering numbers are testimony to it.

During his international career, Dhoni managed to win every ICC trophy on offer as India captain. While his leadership skills are second to none, his ability to finish off games time and again is what made him a legend of the game.

Tri-Series Final 2013 - 45* vs Sri Lanka

Chasing a low total of 203 in the summit clash, India were in troubled waters after losing their ninth wicket for 182. However, while India still needed 15 runs to win with only one wicket, Dhoni proved why he is the best. Though he failed to make a connection on the first ball, he guided the next ball to the bowler's head for a maximum. The third ball went for a through the point region and the wicket-keeper batter smashed the next delivery over extra cover to pull off a heist and help India to clinch the tri-series title.

Adelaide 2012 - 44* vs Australia

India failed to win Australia Tri-series in 2012, however, in one of the matches, Dhoni once again took the onus on himself to finish the game and he did it in style.

The visitors had lost their sixth wicket with just eight balls left, India required 13 runs for a win. Dhoni took the strike in the final over when India needed 12 off four deliveries and smashed Clint Mckay straight down the ground for a huge six to put the pressure back on the hosts. He was caught at square leg off the next delivery but it was a no-ball and he came charging back for a second run to retain the strike. The India captain pulled the next ball behind square and picked up three runs to seal the win for India.

72* vs Pakistan in Lahore in 2006

India were chasing 289 against Pakistan in their own backyard and it was again an MS Dhoni special that helped the Men in Blue get the better of their arch-rivals.

The visitors got off to the worst possible start as they lost two wickets for just 12 runs on the board. Sachin Tendulkar held one end and missed his century by just five runs. However, soon after Tendulkar was dismissed Mohammad Kaif followed suit leaving India needing over 90 runs in the final 15 overs.

Dhoni, along with Yuvraj Singh, put on an unbeaten 102 runs stand out, of which Dhoni smashed 72 runs with the help of 13 boundaries, to seal the win for India.

2016 IPL - 64* vs Kings XI Punjab

MS Dhoni was leading Rising Pune Super Giants at the time when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the league for two years. His side was already out of the reckoning for a place in the playoffs. However, that did not stop Dhoni from unleashing his big-hitting prowess against Axar Patel.

RPSG needed 23 runs for the win in the final over that was bowled by the rookie left-arm spinner back then. Dhoni refused to take a single off the first ball but hit a maximum in the second ball of the over.

With Ashwin at the non-striker's end, Dhoni soon found the gap on the off to score a boundary and then smashed two sixes off the last two deliveries to seal one of the most emphatic wins in IPL's history.

2011 World Cup Final - 91* vs Sri Lanka

Famously regarded as Indian cricket’s biggest enigma, one of the best knocks ever played by MS Dhoni came in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka. India were in a spot of bother in their chase of 275 after Virat Kohli was dismissed for 35 and the Men in Blue were three down for 114.

Dhoni, who did not score much in the tournament, came ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh and went on to score his first fifty of the tournament, while putting on a 109-run stand with Gautam Gambhir for the fourth wicket. Gambhir though fell for 97 but Dhoni-Yuvraj made sure India did not lose the plot. With four runs needed in the penultimate over, Dhoni hit the iconic six over long-on that ended India's 28-year long wait for an ODI World Cup.