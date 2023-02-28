Beth Mooney: Meg will go down as the greatest leader in sport

Beth Mooney, Player of the Match in the final with a breezy 74, was thrilled to have Lanning, also her coffee and game-day breakfast buddy, back to playing the sport

Oz skipper Meg Lanning poses with the Women’s T20 WC Trophy at Bloubergstrand in Cape Town yesterday. Pic/Getty Images; (right) Beth Mooney

After winning the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for a record sixth time, Australia captain Meg Lanning acknowledged her side for putting in a ‘pretty special effort’, which saw them go undefeated throughout the tournament, including beating South Africa in the final by 19 runs.

“It’s a pretty special effort from the group. All teams came hard at us—we knew that was going to happen. But we performed well throughout the tournament, so super proud. We felt like it was a good score, but we had to bowl well,” Lanning said after the match ended.

With the title win at Cape Town, Lanning also overtook Ricky Ponting for the captain with the highest number of ICC titles. She has previously captained Australia to the 2014, 2018 and the 2020 T20 World Cup wins and the 2022 ODI World Cup title, apart from a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“When Meg retires—hopefully not for a few more years, hope you’re listening Meg—she’ll go down as one of the greatest leaders, not just in cricket but in sport and just generally as well. She’s got an immense cricket brain,” Mooney said.

“She’s cool, calm and collected under pressure and she’s got empathy as well, she understands how people feel in certain situations because she’s been there before and she’s experienced a lot as a person and as a leader and as a cricketer. Absolutely she’ll go down as one of the greatest ever for our team and we’re very lucky to have her,” Mooney added.

5

No. of ICC titles won by Meg Lanning, the most by any skipper

