BGT 2024-25: Watching Konstas bat reminds me of Symonds, says Hayden

Matthew Hayden. Pic/PTI

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden marked the 18th anniversary of Andrew Symonds’ maiden Test century with a heartfelt post, drawing parallels to debutant Sam Konstas’ fearless innings against India in the ongoing Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Symonds’s 156-run knock at the MCG in 2006, a career-defining performance, remains etched in cricketing lore, and Hayden’s reflections highlighted the connection between that iconic moment and the rise of a new star in Konstas.

“18 years ago today, I batted at the MCG with my best mate wearing our baggy green caps for Australia. He made his first Test 100! Watching @samkonstas5 yesterday was exciting, just like I felt standing and watching Simmo batting,” Hayden posted on Instagram.

In 2006, Symonds’s 156 off 220 balls against England was a showcase of raw power and determination. Recalled midway through the Ashes series, Symonds brought up his maiden Test hundred in style, lofting Paul Collingwood for six amid roaring applause from the MCG crowd.

It was a turning point in his career, as he averaged over 60 for the remainder of his 26-Test journey. His partnership with Hayden and flair for the dramatic made him a fan favourite, with that match also remembered for Shane Warne’s 700th Test wicket.

Fast forward to 2024, Sam Konstas’ MCG debut bore echoes of Symonds’s audacity. The 19-year-old smashed a brisk 60 off 65 balls, including audacious reverse scoops off India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Konstas’ innings helped Australia amass 474 in their first innings and etched his name in history as the youngest Australian in over 70 years to score fifty-plus runs on debut against India.

After conceding Australia’s imposing total, India’s innings began on a shaky note. Skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply for 3, continuing his poor form in the series. K.L. Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal steadied the innings with patient batting, and Jaiswal’s composed 82 became the backbone of India’s reply. Partnering with Virat Kohli, Jaiswal added 102 runs for the third wicket before calamity struck.

A mix-up between the two resulted in Jaiswal’s run out, a moment that triggered India’s downfall. Kohli, visibly unsettled, fell soon after for 32, edging Scott Boland to Alex Carey behind the stumps. Nightwatchman Akash Deep was caught down the short fine leg leaving India reeling at 156/5 by stumps on Day 2.

The weight of India’s survival now rests on the shoulders of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, both unbeaten overnight, as they aim to bridge the 310-run deficit on Day 3.

