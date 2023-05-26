Breaking News
Bharat is obvious choice for WTC final: Ravi Shastri

Updated on: 26 May,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

Shastri said since Bharat had kept wickets during the Border-Gavaskar series earlier this year, he expected Bharat to get the management’s nod ahead of Ishan Kishan

KS Bharat

Former India chief coach Ravi Shastri feels KS Bharat would be the “obvious choice” for the wicketkeeper’s role in the World Test Championship final against Australia to be played in England next month. Shastri said since Bharat had kept wickets during the Border-Gavaskar series earlier this year, he expected Bharat to get the management’s nod ahead of Ishan Kishan. 


Also Read: Ravi Shastri wants both Ashwin and Jadeja in Indian playing XI for World Test Championship final


“You have to see who’s a better keeper. Is it Bharat or Kishan? Now, the fact that Bharat was given a run against Australia, where he played all the Tests, I think he would be the obvious choice to go with,” Shastri said. “See, that’s another tight one [decision]. Now, if two spinners are playing, then you would want Bharat to play,” Shastri added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

