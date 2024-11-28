Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has been a two-time purple cap holder in the IPL history appeared with a base price of Rs. 2 crore in the auction. Mumbai Indians (MI) showed immediate interest followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Bhuvneshwar Kumar pens emotional farewell note for SRH x 00:00

After joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrote an emotional farewell note for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

ADVERTISEMENT

RCB shelved out big names to acquire the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction.

Debuting in 2011 in the IPL, Bhuvneshwar Kumar played 176 matches and scalped 181 wickets. In IPL 2024, the speedster featured in 16 matches and claimed 11 wickets.

Taking to his official social media handle, Bhuvneshwar said that after 'incredible' 11 years with the Hyderabad-based franchise, it is time for him to say goodbye to them. He praised the fans and said that their support has been constant.

Also Read: Team India visits Parliament to meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese

"After 11 incredible years with SRH, I say goodbye to this team. I have so many unforgettable and cherishable memories. Amazing victories, winning the title, getting the purple cap twice and lot more. One thing unmissable is the love of the fans which has been splendid! Your support has been constant. Thankyou orange army for shaping me into who I am today. I will carry this love and support with me forever," Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrote on X.

After 11 incredible years with SRH, I say goodbye to this team.

I have so many unforgettable and cherishable memories.

One thing unmissable is the love of the fans which has been splendid! Your support has been constant.

I will carry this love and support with me forever 🧡 pic.twitter.com/SywIykloHp — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) November 28, 2024

Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has been a two-time purple cap holder in the IPL history appeared with a base price of Rs. 2 crore in the auction. Mumbai Indians (MI) showed immediate interest followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

It was a proper bidding war for Bhuvneshwar, with franchises willing to break the bank for his services. LSG raised the bid to Rs 10 crore, which made MI back out. It seemed the deal was done and dusted, but RCB came right at the end to acquire the seasoned quick for a price tag of Rs 10.75 crore.

(With ANI Inputs)