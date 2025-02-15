"This match had everything - big runs, key partnerships, and high-intensity cricket," said Raj

Mithali Raj, Team RCB (Pic: AFP/@RCBTweets/X)

Listen to this article 'Big runs, key partnerships, and high-intensity cricket': Mithali Raj hails WPL’s 'record-breaking start' x 00:00

Reflecting on the highly anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season opener, former India captain Mithali Raj said: "It’s been a record-breaking start, and rightly so. In the first innings, we saw Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin set the foundation with a formidable total of 201 runs. Then, Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja, and Ellyse Perry delivered an exceptional performance in the chase. This match had everything - big runs, key partnerships, and high-intensity cricket."

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the partnership between Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja, Raj said: "When Richa Ghosh came in, she had just lost Ellyse Perry, and with Kanika Ahuja at the crease, both were new batters. They had to rebuild, especially with the asking rate over 12 runs per over. Richa Ghosh provided solid support to Kanika, who may not have hit big shots but still maintained a strike rate of over 200 with well-placed boundaries. That, in turn, allowed Richa to play her natural attacking game. We’ve seen her deliver impactful knocks for India, and today, she played a blinder for RCB, steering them to victory. Both Kanika and Richa played outstanding innings."

Analysing Ashleigh Gardner’s bowling strategy, Raj said: "I also think Ashleigh Gardner saved her two overs for Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham. However, she struggled to get the right grip, or perhaps, as is often the case with her, the more she gets hit, the quicker she bowls. This actually made it easier for Richa Ghosh to manipulate the field, especially playing those delicate shots toward the third man for boundaries. When the ball was pitched up, she timed it beautifully rather than going for big shots, which helped her capitalize on the scoring opportunities."

On RCB’s determination to secure the win, Raj said: "As long as Richa Ghosh was at the crease, I believed RCB had a chance. She possesses all the shots—well-timed cover drives and powerful big hits. The left-right combination with Kanika Ahuja also worked to their advantage. Gujarat Giants’ bowlers were under pressure, and RCB capitalized on their fielding errors. Ultimately, Richa and Kanika finished it off brilliantly, but credit must also go to Ellyse Perry for laying the foundation. Without her contribution, the chase would have been far more challenging."

Speaking on Ellyse Perry’s performance, Raj commented about her resilience, saying: "Ellyse Perry’s commitment is truly commendable. She’s coming back from an injury and isn’t at full fitness—she didn’t bowl today due to a hip injury and was struggling with her body. If you observe her shots, she’s naturally strong on the on-side, but today, she had to work hard to find the ball. Despite that, she maintained a solid strike rate. She also guided young Raghvi Bist, who was playing her first WPL match. Having the mentorship of someone like Perry is invaluable, and their partnership was crucial in stabilizing RCB’s innings after the early dismissals of Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt."

Former West Indian cricketer Stacy-Ann King also shared her expertise on Smriti Mandhana’s dismissal against Ashleigh Gardner: “She does have some sort of a weakness against off spin, but I think it's something that she just has to assess because we've seen her conquer it in previous matches last season. She just needs to be a bit more patient and understand that's my weakness and I'm going to stay away from that for a bit longer and just probably play a bit straight up for longer periods , but I think she's just going to shake this off because of the fact that they've gotten over the line but that is going to play in her mind somewhat as to this is what I've done then I'm going to get over this as soon as possible and move forward."