Bold instructions from the Health Ministry to IPL, no alcohol, tobacco promotions

Updated on: 10 March,2025 02:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The IPL 2025 will kickstart from March 22. When the IPL season kicks off, most of the Indian people are glued to their television sets, making the tournament a darling for the advertisers

IPL logo (Pic: X/@IPL)

Bold instructions from the Health Ministry to IPL, no alcohol, tobacco promotions
The Health Ministry has instructed the Indian Premier League (IPL) to ban all forms of advertisements related to tobacco and alcohol promotions.


The IPL 2025 will kickstart from March 22.


In a letter to the IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, the Director General of Health Services Atul Goel said that cricketers who are role model to the youth of the country should not be directly or indirectly involved in the promotions of the tobacco or alcohol.


"IPL should strictly implement the regulations banning all forms of tobacco/alcohol advertising, including surrogate advertisements, within the stadium promises where the games and related IPL games/events are held as well as during telecast sessions on national television," Goel wrote.

"The sale of tobacco/alcohol products in all affiliated events and sports facilities.

"Discourage promotion of sportspersons (including commentators) who directly or indirectly endorse products directly or indirectly linked to alcohol or tobacco," the letter stated.

When the IPL season kicks off, most of the Indian people are glued to their television sets, making the tournament a darling for the advertisers.

"India is experiencing a significant burden of Non Communicable disease Cardiovascular diseases, Cancer, Chronic Lung Disease, Diabetes, Hypertension etc. which accounts for more than 70% deaths annually."

"Tobacco and alcohol use are key risk factors for NCDs. We rank second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide; with nearly 14 lakh annual deaths while alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians," Goel said further.

He added that cricketers have a moral obligation to promote public health.

"Cricket players are role models for the youngsters for promoting a healthy, active lifestyle, IPL being the largest sports platform in the country, has a social and moral obligation to promote public health and support health initiatives of the government," added Goel.

(With PTI Inputs)

IPL IPL 2025 indian premier league sports news cricket news india

