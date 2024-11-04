Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > A bitter pill to swallow

A bitter pill to swallow

Updated on: 04 November,2024 11:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

A historic series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand served as a rude awakening, starkly highlighting the decline of India’s once-sterling reputation for playing spin

A bitter pill to swallow

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (2R) is congratulated by India's head coach Gautam Gambhir (R) for their team's win at the end of the third day of the second Test. Pic/AFP

India's gruelling home Test season has come to a close, but not without raising serious concerns about Gautam Gambhir's shaky tenure as head coach. What was supposed to be a new era—marked by the gradual phasing out of stalwarts Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara—has instead spotlighted the alarming inadequacies of a team still in search of its identity. The infusion of young blood has turned into a prescription for disaster, as India’s batting lineup has faltered spectacularly against some of the least seasoned spinners from abroad. 

