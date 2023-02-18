Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India bowled out for 262, trail Australia by a run

All-rounders Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin added 114 runs before Australia bowled out India for 262 on day two of the second Test here on Saturday

Indian batters Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin run between the wickets during the 2nd day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 (Pic Courtesy: PTI)

All-rounders Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin added 114 runs before Australia bowled out India for 262 on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

Axar (74 off 115) led the Indian fight-back, scoring a boundary-laden half century. The all-rounder smacked as many as nine fours and three sixes.

He was aptly complemented by Ashwin (37 off 71) as the duo looked set to give India the lead.

However, a Pat Cummins strike tilted the match in Australia's favour as Ashwin was caught by Matthew Renshaw. An over later Axar too perished followed by Mohammed Shami (1) as India trailed by one run.

Also Read: India vs Australia: Fantashtic ton!

For Australia, premier spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers as he registered a five-wicket haul.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out in 78.4 overs.

India 1st Innings: 262 all out in 83.3 overs (Axar Patel 74, Virat Kohli 44; Nathan Lyon 5/67).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever