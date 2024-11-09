Breaking News
My shoulders are broad enough to accept all criticism: CJI Chandrachud in his farewell speech
12-year-old boy among four killed in multiple accidents across Mumbai
Two women burn five puppies alive in Meerut, FIR lodged
Central Railway to operate mega block between on Sunday, check details
Malaysia to resume search for flight MH370 that went missing 10 years ago with 239 people on board
BJP burnt Manipur, attempted to divide people across India: Rahul Gandhi during Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 rally
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Border Gavaskar Trophy Need to execute planning that we make Nikhil Chopra

Border-Gavaskar Trophy | "Need to execute planning that we make": Nikhil Chopra

Updated on: 09 November,2024 12:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick start on November 22 with the first Test match being played at Perth. Over the years, Team India has been dominating against Australia. Indians have won its previous four series against the Aussies in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons

Border-Gavaskar Trophy |

Nikhil Chopra (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Border-Gavaskar Trophy | "Need to execute planning that we make": Nikhil Chopra
x
00:00

Former Team India cricketer Nikhil Chopra said that India must execute the plans they are making during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in order to win the series.


The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick start on November 22 with the first Test match being played at Perth. Over the years, Team India has been dominating against Australia. Indians have won its previous four series against the Aussies in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.


This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.


Also Read: AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI: Mohammad Rizwan levels world record in ODI

"Challenge is everywhere but we need to execute the planning that we make. It's either T20I or Test, you just have to win. In Tests, you have to win every session and in T20Is you have to win each and every ball in the game. It's all about preparation because there are fewer chances to come back after making mistakes in T20Is," Nikhil Chopra said while speaking to ANI.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India will miss the services of their star pacer Mohammed Shami as the bowler's name was not included in India's squad.

Rohit Sharma will be leading the side and Jasprit Bumrah has been named as his deputy.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

border-gavaskar trophy India vs Australia test cricket sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK