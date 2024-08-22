‘Border-Gavaskar Trophy on par with Ashes’

“Being five matches now it’s probably right on par with an Ashes series,” Starc told Wide World of Sports

Mitchell Starc. Pic/Getty Images

Australia pace ace Mitchell Starc believes that with the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India becoming a five-Test affair for the first time in over three decades, it would be “right on par” with the esteemed Ashes series for his team. The marquee series between India and Australia, set to begin in November, was extended by a match this year for the first time since the 1991-92 season.

“Being five matches now it’s probably right on par with an Ashes series,” Starc told Wide World of Sports. Since 2014-15, Australia have failed to lay their hands on the Border Gavsakar Trophy, with India winning four consecutive series including the historic triumphs Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Starc is not only intent on reversing this trend but also harbours aspirations of a clean sweep, particularly as the series forms a crucial part of the World Test Championship.

“We always want to win every game at home and we know India are a very strong team,” he said. Currently, India lead the World Test Championships table with Australia in second place. “As we’re placed at the minute, we’re the top two teams on the Test ladder... so a very exciting series coming up for the fans and certainly the players. “Hopefully, when we’re sitting there on the 8th of January we have that trophy back on our shores.”

The 34-year-old is just 11 matches shy of reaching a milestone 100 Tests and has no plans to quit red-ball cricket. The left-armer said he is scaling back his white-ball commitments to prolong his Test career for as long as possible. “...every time I get to wear the baggy green cap it feels very special. Hopefully, it’s five times through the summer with five wins and we can sing that song five times, then we move on from there.

“If it does come to a point where I’m lucky enough to get past that 100 number then it’s obviously going to be pretty special as well,” he said. Starc is scheduled to fly to England next month for a white-ball series following which the left-armer intends to play domestic cricket for New South Wales ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. “The Tests will always be taking precedence for me,” he said.

