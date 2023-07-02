Border suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 2016

“I’m a pretty private person and I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me sort of thing. Whether people care you don’t know. But I know there’ll come a day when people will notice,” he added

Allan Border

Australian cricket legend Allan Border has revealed he has Parkinson’s disease—a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects movement—and said that it will be ‘a miracle’ if he lives to 80.

The first player in history to score 11,000 Test runs, Border has revealed he was diagnosed with the disease in 2016, but had been hiding it from the public eye for seven years. “I walked into the neurosurgeon’s and he said straight up, ‘I’m sorry to tell you but you’ve got Parkinson’s. Just the way you walked in. Your arms straight down by your side, hanging not swinging.’ He could just tell,” the 68-year-old told Newscorp.

“I’m a pretty private person and I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me sort of thing. Whether people care you don’t know. But I know there’ll come a day when people will notice,” he added.

“I’m 68. If I make 80, that’ll be a miracle. I’ve got a doctor friend and I said if I make 80, that’ll be a miracle, and he said, ‘That will be a miracle.’ No way am I going to get another 100, that’s for sure. I’ll just slip slowly into the west.”

