Boucher declares Rohit, Archer 100 per cent fit ahead of Mumbai Indians' opening match

Updated on: 02 April,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Bangalore
“Yes, Rohit is fit. He has trained the last two days and is 100 per cent ready to go. I think he didn’t feel particularly well that morning and just as a precaution, we told him to stay at home… Jofra is good, he is 100 per cent ready for tomorrow

Boucher declares Rohit, Archer 100 per cent fit ahead of Mumbai Indians' opening match

Rohit Sharma


Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher confirmed that skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Jofra Archer are fit for their IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.


“Yes, Rohit is fit. He has trained the last two days and is 100 per cent ready to go. I think he didn’t feel particularly well that morning and just as a precaution, we told him to stay at home… Jofra is good, he is 100 per cent ready for tomorrow. He didn’t train today, it was an optional training session,” Boucher said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.


