Pacer Adam Milne, who was ruled out of the ongoing England series with a hamstring injury, and opener Finn Allen miss out

New Zealand cricket team (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Boult, Neesham make cut as New Zealand go with experience for World Cup x 00:00

Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham, who both opted out of central contracts, have made the cut as New Zealand on Monday named an experienced 15-member squad, led by Kane Williamson, for next month's World Cup in India.

Williamson, who last played for the Black Caps in March, returns to the side as he continues to recover from a ruptured ACL he suffered during the IPL earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it is not yet known whether the batter will be fit for New Zealand's opening match against England, which is also the tournament opener, on October 5.

Also Read: Reserve day to rescue!

New Zealand had lost to England on boundary count in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's, after the teams could not be separated by a tie-breaking Super Over.

"From Kane and Tim heading to their fourth tournament to the guys selected for the first time it's always a very exciting time," head coach Gary Stead said.

"As with any squad named for an ICC tournament, there have been some tough calls and there will be some disappointed players. The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive tournament," he added.

Williamson and experienced pacer Tim Southee, who featured the last time the tournament was held in India in 2011, will be playing in their fourth ODI World Cup.

Alongside the duo, Boult, Matt Henry and Tom Latham, who feature in their third ODI World Cup squad, form the experienced core.

Wicketkeeper Latham will serve as Williamson's deputy.

All-rounder Neesham, who almost led New Zealand to victory with the bat in the thrilling Super Over in 2019, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi have also been retained and will feature in their second consecutive 50-over World Cup.

The likes of Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips have earned a maiden call-up for the 50-over mega event, having featured in the T20 World Cup squads before.

Spin all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and batter Will Young are selected in their first senior white ball World Cup squads.

Pacer Adam Milne, who was ruled out of the ongoing England series with a hamstring injury, and opener Finn Allen miss out.

Changes to the 15-player squad can be made until September 28.

New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.