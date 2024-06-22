Bowlers have been superb

India’s bowling unit led by the magnificent Jasprit Bumrah has been outstanding in the T20 World Cup, with Arshdeep Singh in particular growing with every game, writes Sunil Gavaskar

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (third from right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Ireland’s Harry Tector in New York earlier this month. Pic/Getty Images

India have made good progress through the early round of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup and are looking a very balanced team indeed. Yes, there’s an understandable concern about the form of the two seniors, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but the way the others down the order have borne the load and delivered is most heartening.

Cricket, after all, is a team game, and while individual performances and achievements need to be appreciated and celebrated, if it does not help the team progress, then they are not really worth it. The bowlers led by the magnificent Jasprit Bumrah have been superb too, with Arshdeep Singh in particular growing with every game in the company of Bumrah. The spinners have done what they were expected to do and that is to choke the runs in the middle overs by getting wickets. The fielding, too, has been top drawer, though the odd catch has been dropped. Rishabh Pant behind the wickets has been outstanding and his cheeky, confident approach with the bat at No. 3 has upset the opposition bowlers’ rhythm for sure. Suryakumar Yadav is justifying why he is the most dangerous batter in the format today and some of his shots have even senior former cricketers shaking their heads in disbelief mingled with appreciation and awe.

The win over Pakistan, despite not scoring too many runs, was an indication of the determination of this side not to give up and to fight till the end. That nail-biting finish also possibly had a sad effect. Amol Kale, the President of MCA, passed away with a cardiac arrest a few hours after that close game. Sad indeed, for it was not the age (47) to go.

