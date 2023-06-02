Broad claims fifer as England bowl out Ireland for 172

Ireland were in dire straits at 19-3 after losing the loss, with Broad’s early treble strike including ducks for both Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector England great Broad finished with 5-51 from 17 overs and left-arm spinner Jack Leach took 3-35 from 14 as skipper Ben Stokes, battling knee trouble, didn’t bowl at all

Stuart Broad celebrates an Irish wicket yesterday. Pic/AFP

Stuart Broad took the 20th five-wicket haul of his Test career as England dismissed Ireland for 172 on the opening day of their Ashes warm-up Test at Lord’s on Thursday.

