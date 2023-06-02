Breaking News
Cash-for-beds in prison: Devendra Fadnavis orders probe
How can NCERT omit relevant topics from textbooks, ask academics
Mumbai: BMC's chatbot to take your nullah complaints
Mumbai’s largest rail rejig promises seamless entry, exit of trains
Mumbai: ‘Install speed-breakers on Aarey main road’s concretised stretch’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Broad claims fifer as England bowl out Ireland for 172

Broad claims fifer as England bowl out Ireland for 172

Updated on: 02 June,2023 08:32 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Ireland were in dire straits at 19-3 after losing the loss, with Broad’s early treble strike including ducks for both Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector England great Broad finished with 5-51 from 17 overs and left-arm spinner Jack Leach took 3-35 from 14 as skipper Ben Stokes, battling knee trouble, didn’t bowl at all

Broad claims fifer as England bowl out Ireland for 172

Stuart Broad celebrates an Irish wicket yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Broad claims fifer as England bowl out Ireland for 172
x
00:00

Stuart Broad took the 20th five-wicket haul of his Test career as England dismissed Ireland for 172 on the opening day of their Ashes warm-up Test at Lord’s on Thursday. 


Also Read: 'Just Stop Oil' protesters hold up England team bus, Jonny Bairstow shares post


Ireland were in dire straits at 19-3 after losing the loss, with Broad’s early treble strike including ducks for both Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector England great Broad finished with 5-51 from 17 overs and left-arm spinner Jack Leach took 3-35 from 14 as skipper Ben Stokes, battling knee trouble, didn’t bowl at all.   


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Stuart Broad test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK