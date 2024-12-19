Bumrah becomes the leading wicket-taker in 2023-25 cycle

No. 1 in the ICC Test bowler rankings, Bumrah has 66 wickets in 13 Tests, while Ashwin, who announced his retirement at the end of the third Test on Wednesday, has 63 wickets in 14 Tests

Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah became the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The 31-year-old surpassed teammate and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during the third Test against Australia at the Gabba.

No. 1 in the ICC Test bowler rankings, Bumrah has 66 wickets in 13 Tests, while Ashwin, who announced his retirement at the end of the third Test on Wednesday, has 63 wickets in 14 Tests.

In Australia’s second innings, after dismissing Khawaja, the pacer scalped Marnus Labuschagne for 1 and returned to clean up Pat Cummins on the first ball of his second spell. Across both innings, Bumrah finished with a remarkable match haul of 9-94 in 34 overs.

