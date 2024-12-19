Breaking News
Elephanta ferry capsize: How three CISF heroes rescued 35 in minutes
Mumbai: We were misled, say parents of those caught in college admissions scam
Elephanta boat tragedy: Tourists missed the boarding ill-fated boat, then saw it going down right in front of their eyes
Bill to prevent ‘urban naxal’ threat tabled, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says existing laws ineffective
Central Railway has idle AC local train, Western Railway passengers want it to run from Bhayandar
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bumrah becomes the leading wicket taker in 2023 25 cycle

Bumrah becomes the leading wicket-taker in 2023-25 cycle

Updated on: 19 December,2024 06:12 AM IST  |  Brisbane
IANS |

Top

No. 1 in the ICC Test bowler rankings, Bumrah has 66 wickets in 13 Tests, while Ashwin, who announced his retirement at the end of the third Test on Wednesday, has 63 wickets in 14 Tests

Bumrah becomes the leading wicket-taker in 2023-25 cycle

Jasprit Bumrah

Listen to this article
Bumrah becomes the leading wicket-taker in 2023-25 cycle
x
00:00

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah became the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The 31-year-old surpassed teammate and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during the third Test against Australia at the Gabba. 


No. 1 in the ICC Test bowler rankings, Bumrah has 66 wickets in 13 Tests, while Ashwin, who announced his retirement at the end of the third Test on Wednesday, has 63 wickets in 14 Tests.


In Australia’s second innings, after dismissing Khawaja, the pacer scalped Marnus Labuschagne for 1 and returned to clean up Pat Cummins on the first ball of his second spell. Across both innings, Bumrah finished with a remarkable match haul of 9-94 in 34 overs.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy jasprit bumrah WTC Final test cricket gabba cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK