India lost to Australia by 10 wickets in the second Test and during the home team’s first innings, only Bumrah stood out with a four-wicket haul

Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Bumrah can’t bowl from both ends, others must step up’: Rohit x 00:00

Jasprit Bumrah is only human and cannot always shoulder the responsibility of bowling the opposition out all by himself, skipper Rohit Sharma said on Sunday, urging others to share the load with the premier fast bowler.

ADVERTISEMENT

India lost to Australia by 10 wickets in the second Test and during the home team’s first innings, only Bumrah stood out with a four-wicket haul.

“We are not just playing with one bowler. There are other bowlers also who will have to take responsibility and get the job done for the team, be it [Mohammed] Siraj, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep or Prasidh [Krishna],” skipper Rohit had a loud and clear message for his bowling unit.

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara slams Indian bowlers for failing to exploit Head's weakness

The captain understands that there is a bit of inexperience in the line-up and they will grow in confidence with time. “These bowlers have just arrived in Test cricket, it’s important to give them confidence. Whenever they play a match, it’s important to give them confidence. We keep planning and discussing. But you can’t expect Bumrah to bowl from both ends and from morning to evening,” Rohit said.

“It’s very important to manage [all] bowlers. We discuss all this with each other. We talk to the bowler and then we make the decisions.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever