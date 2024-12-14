'Bumrah is a combination of pace legends': Greg Chappell

As he has had back surgery already, it is not certain he will have a long career, but if he does, his name will be mentioned in the same breath as the champions above,” Chappell wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald

Jasprit Bumrah embodies the qualities of pace legends such as Dennis Lillee, Andy Roberts and Richard Hadlee but at the same time is forging his own legacy, one that is set to inspire future generations of pacemen, feels former India coach Greg Chappell.

He also said that Bumrah is the only player standing between Australia and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. “What sets Bumrah apart is his combination of skills: [Malcolm] Marshall’s adaptability, Lillee’s aggression, Richard Hadlee’s control, Roberts’ strategy, Wasim [Akram] and Waqar’s [Younis] reverse swing, [Glenn] McGrath’s precision, [Dale] Steyn’s explosiveness, and [Kagiso] Rabada’s modern versatility.

“As Nasser Hussain aptly observed, ‘He’s the complete bowler’. As he has had back surgery already, it is not certain he will have a long career, but if he does, his name will be mentioned in the same breath as the champions above,” Chappell wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

