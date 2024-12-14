Breaking News
Auto driver held for attacking Mumbai Police constable with paver block in Powai
Fire breaks out at railway shunting coach of train in Lower Parel
Elgar Parishad case: NIA court grants interim bail to accused Sagar Gorkhe
Mumbai: DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 9.6 cr hidden in DJ lights
Cabinet expansion on December 15, oath-taking ceremony to take place in Nagpur
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bumrah is a combination of pace legends Greg Chappell

'Bumrah is a combination of pace legends': Greg Chappell

Updated on: 14 December,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

Top

As he has had back surgery already, it is not certain he will have a long career, but if he does, his name will be mentioned in the same breath as the champions above,” Chappell wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald

'Bumrah is a combination of pace legends': Greg Chappell

Greg Chappell and Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
'Bumrah is a combination of pace legends': Greg Chappell
x
00:00

Jasprit Bumrah embodies the qualities of pace legends such as Dennis Lillee, Andy Roberts and Richard Hadlee but at the same time is forging his own legacy, one that is set to inspire future generations of pacemen, feels former India coach Greg Chappell.


Also Read: Indians must 'run' hard


He also said that Bumrah is the only player standing between Australia and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. “What sets Bumrah apart is his combination of skills: [Malcolm] Marshall’s adaptability, Lillee’s aggression, Richard Hadlee’s control, Roberts’ strategy, Wasim [Akram] and Waqar’s [Younis] reverse swing, [Glenn] McGrath’s precision, [Dale] Steyn’s explosiveness, and [Kagiso] Rabada’s modern versatility.


“As Nasser Hussain aptly observed, ‘He’s the complete bowler’. As he has had back surgery already, it is not certain he will have a long career, but if he does, his name will be mentioned in the same breath as the champions above,” Chappell wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 jasprit bumrah India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK