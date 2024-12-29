Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah (4/30) continued to lead India’s fightback but Marnus Labuschagne’s unbeaten 65 helped Australia, who were 135/6 at tea, extended their overall lead to 240 on Day Four of the fourth Test here on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Bumrah stars in India’s fight but Australia’s lead soars to 240 at tea on Day 4 x 00:00

Jasprit Bumrah (4/30) continued to lead India’s fightback but Marnus Labuschagne’s unbeaten 65 helped Australia, who were 135/6 at tea, extended their overall lead to 240 on Day Four of the fourth Test on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bumrah completed 200 dismissals in Test cricket when he removed Travis Head (1) and soon accounted for Mitchell Marsh (0) and Alex Carey (2) as Australia slipped from 53 for two at lunch to 91 for six.

A pivotal moment arrived when Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a regulation catch at gully off Akash Deep when Labuschagne was on 46, as the Australia No. 3 brought up his second fifty of the Test.

At tea, Labuschagne and skipper Pat Cummins (21 not out), who also got a lifeline from Jaiswal via a dropped catch, were at the crease, having added 44 runs for the seventh wicket.

Brief scores: Australia 474 & 135/6 in 49 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 65 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 4/30, Mohammed Siraj 2/40) lead India 369 by 240 runs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever