“For me, more than his return, I feel Rohit Sharma is so excited about the prospect of having Bumrah, after having won all those IPL titles with him—it just feels like there is a sense of confidence in a situation where he wants a wicket—he goes to Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'Bumrah will be tested at the death', feels Abhinav Mukund x 00:00

Ex-India opener Abhinav Mukund feels pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is going to be tested at the death overs when the Australian middle-order will be in blazing mode during the ODI series starting today.

“For me, more than his return, I feel Rohit Sharma is so excited about the prospect of having Bumrah, after having won all those IPL titles with him—it just feels like there is a sense of confidence in a situation where he wants a wicket—he goes to Bumrah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Rejuvenated Bumrah the true architect of India's third straight series win in Ireland

“Just having that insurance for Rohit, shows how important it is for the team management that he is back. During this series, he’s going to be tested at the death and brought in when the Australian middle order is firing,” Mukund told Jio Cinema.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever