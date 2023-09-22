'Bumrah will be tested at the death', feels Abhinav Mukund

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 September,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
“For me, more than his return, I feel Rohit Sharma is so excited about the prospect of having Bumrah, after having won all those IPL titles with him—it just feels like there is a sense of confidence in a situation where he wants a wicket—he goes to Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/AFP

Ex-India opener Abhinav Mukund feels pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is going to be tested at the death overs when the Australian middle-order will be in blazing mode during the ODI series starting today.


“For me, more than his return, I feel Rohit Sharma is so excited about the prospect of having Bumrah, after having won all those IPL titles with him—it just feels like there is a sense of confidence in a situation where he wants a wicket—he goes to Bumrah.


Also Read: Rejuvenated Bumrah the true architect of India's third straight series win in Ireland


“Just having that insurance for Rohit, shows how important it is for the team management that he is back. During this series, he’s going to be tested at the death and brought in when the Australian middle order is firing,” Mukund told Jio Cinema.

