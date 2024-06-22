Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Buttler hails De Kock stunner

Buttler hails De Kock stunner

Updated on: 23 June,2024 08:49 AM IST  |  Gros Islet (St Lucia)
PTI |

De Kock slammed a 38-ball 65-run knock studded with four sixes and as many fours to help South Africa post 163 for six. In reply, England could manage just 156 for six

Quinton de Kock

England batters couldn’t match the big-hitting prowess of South African opener Quinton de Kock in the Powerplay and his innings was the “difference” between the two teams, said skipper Jos Buttler after a narrow seven-run loss in their T20 World Cup Super Eight match here.


De Kock slammed a 38-ball 65-run knock studded with four sixes and as many fours to help South Africa post 163 for six. In reply, England could manage just 156 for six. 


“I think the way Quinny played at the top sort of really put us under a lot of pressure and [he] played some great shots and we weren’t able to match that. I think that was the difference in the game,” Buttler said.


